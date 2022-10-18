Michael B. Jordan reveals epic first trailer for Creed 3, and fans went absolutely nuts

March 3rd, 2023. That’s the day Creed 3 will come out and on Tuesday, Michael B. Jordan, the star of the franchise, released the first official trailer for the trilogy where he makes his directorial debut. Fans were absolutely loving it too as Jonathan Majors plays a bit of a villain to Jordan. First, here’s a look:

Now, here are some of the reactions from Creed 3 fans. Tons of excitement:

Congrats brudda. Will be taking this in opening weekend. — Director (@DiggzWorld) October 18, 2022

Wow!!!!! Looks incredible!!! Congratulations!! Can’t wait to see it!!! — 🖤✨Gracy✨🖤 (@IsRobbieStrange) October 18, 2022

Creed 3 is the first one without Sylvester Stallone playing Rocky Balboa, which is definitely a big change. There is no animosity between Stallone and Jordan though as they mutually decided it was for the best as the franchise focuses more on Adonis Creed and his legacy in the ring. Via IndieWire:

“I think that Sly let it be known that he wasn’t coming back for this one but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit… there’s always going to be a little bit of Rocky within Adonis,” Jordan said. “But this is a ‘Creed’ franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around [Adonis Creed] moving forward.”

Majors plays Damian Anderson, a childhood friend of Adonis who spent many years behind bars before getting out and showing up at Creed’s door unannounced. But as you can see in the trailer, his entire goal is to take everything from Jordan’s character and ultimately beat him in the ring.

Creed 3 still stars Tessa Thompson too as the wife of Adonis. This film should kill it at the box office and based on the reactions, there will be lots of fans loving it.