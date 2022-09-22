Michael Gallup’s Week 3 status gets update from Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys are riding high after their upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, and are hoping they will be able to pull out another huge win over their division rival in the New York Giants in Week 3. It would certainly help if they had Michael Gallup on the field for this game, and it sounds like the star wide receiver may end up playing in his first game of the season in Week 3.

When asked about whether Gallup will be eased back into the mix, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that Gallup won’t play a full game’s worth of snaps when he returns to the field. McCarthy’s response certainly made it sound like he’s anticipating Gallup returning to the field in Week 3, though, which would be a huge win for Dallas.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: “I don’t see Michael (Gallup) playing 70 plays in the game. It is his first game back.” It sure sounds like Gallup will make season debut Monday night at Giants after Jan. 2 ACL tear. McCarthy later walked it back some, sating it’s a “hope.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 22, 2022

Dallas’ passing attack has struggled to fully get off the ground to open the season, partly because Gallup hasn’t been on the field. Opposing defenses have keyed in on CeeDee Lamb and done whatever they could to slow him down since he didn’t have much help behind him. But with Gallup on the field, that would change pretty quickly.

Michael Gallup has always had trouble staying on the field throughout his career, but when he’s played, he’s been a very solid wideout for the Cowboys. Getting him back for their upcoming game against the Giants would go a long way in helping the Cowboys pull off another unexpected win in a huge game against their division rival. If Dallas could pull out a victory here, their playoff hopes could be in great shape for when Dak Prescott returns from his thumb injury.