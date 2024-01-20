The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic drama, starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson, teases a gravity-defying performance from the legend himself.

The highly-anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, ‘Michael,' had its first sneak peek featuring Jaafar Jackson. The film's star is the iconic singer's nephew. Jaafar shared the black-and-white photo on his Instagram page, performing the legendary gravity-defying toe-standing move. While, like his uncle, donning a black fedora.

In his post, Jaafar Jackson announced the film's production start, stating, “The Journey Starts Monday.”

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, the Michael Jackson biopic drama will cover all facets of Michael Jackson's life. This includes his success and personal struggles. The producing team includes Graham King of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody' fame.

Now, the biopic aims to provide an honest portrayal of the King of Pop. This is after controversy around Jackson's life, including the child sexual assault allegations in the 2019 HBO docuseries Leaving Neverland.' However, it's uncertain if the Michael Jackson biopic will address them. But per Hollywood Reporter, the film will explore the Jackson's creative genius and his impact on the world.

“The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances.”

At the moment, the official description of “Michael” promises audiences an epic, cinematic journey into Michael Jackson's life. From Jaafar Jackson's portrayal, fans will get an inside look at one of the most influential artists in history. As production kicks off, fans eagerly anticipate this upcoming tribute to the legendary King of Pop.

“As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”