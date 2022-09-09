Michael Jordan stars in GOAT commercial ahead of Tom Brady, Bucs opener vs. Cowboys

What better way to hype Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opening game of the season than with a promo starring none other than the GOAT himself? I’m talking about the other GOAT here, though, as Michael Jordan headlined NBC’s epic commercial for Sunday Night Football.

It was no more than a 16-second ad, but the way MJ described Brady’s return to action after a very brief summer retirement was nothing short of majestic (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“I was away from the game for almost two years,” Jordan said. “He didn’t make two months. You know what that tells me? How much he wants it. How much he needs it. TB12. Season 23. He’s back.”

Michael Jordan x Tom Brady SNF promo 🐐pic.twitter.com/liFSrgkFo4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 9, 2022

Tom Brady and the Bucs take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in what should be a great way to kick off the NFL’s opening weekend. A lot of eyes will be on TB12 this coming season as he attempts to move past what has been a drama-filled offseason.

Brady will have a lot to prove too after coming out of retirement this offseason. For starters, Josh Allen came out with an eye-popping performance in the very first game of the season as he almost single-handedly took down the defending champs Los Angeles Rams. Could this be the year that Allen establishes himself as the top QB in the game? And you can be sure that it’s not just Allen who’s gunning for that title.