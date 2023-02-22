Jordan Brand continues to add to its star-studded roster, as ESPN’s Nick DePaula reports that they’ve signed 5-star point guard Kiyomi McMiller to a groundbreaking NIL shoe deal.

The brazen ball-handler discussed the importance of the deal, saying “It represents greatness. I’m really looking forward to my time with the brand. One of my goals is to be the greatest of all time, as well.”

Ranked sixth in the nation in the class of 2024, the Silver Spring, Md. native plays for Life Hope Academy in New Jersey. She also attended the 2021 USA Women’s U16 National Team Trials in the spring of 2021.

Standing at 5-foot-7, McMiller is considered the best ball-handler in the class of 2024, having long demonstrated her ability to break down defenders.

More than capable of dotting a defender’s eyes from beyond the arc, her game is truly aesthetically pleasing. In fact, eyes have been on the McMiller since the third grade, leading to her being described in terms such as phenom and prodigy.

Jordan Brand’s women’s basketball athlete roster also includes stars such as Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard, Los Angeles Sparks guard Dearica Hamby, and UCLA guard Kiki Rice. Rice, the top point guard in class of 2022, became Jordan Brand’s first NIL athlete when she signed with the company in October 2022.

McMiller is currently undeclared. However, the South Carolina Gamecocks, a powerhouse program in NCAA women’s basketball, started recruiting her in 2022.

For now, the 16-year-old can rest peacefully knowing that she secured the bag for herself and her family.