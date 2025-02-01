In a stunning display of skill and strategic acumen, Michael “Venom” Page pulled off a big upset, defeating the previously unbeaten Shara “Bullet” Magomedov via unanimous decision at UFC Saudi Arabia on February 1, 2025. The co-main event bout, held at the anb arena in Riyadh, showcased Page's unorthodox and technical striking style and secured a well-deserved victory on the judges' scorecards (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Expand Tweet

The fight was highly anticipated, with Magomedov entering the octagon as a moderate -200 favorite. The Russian fighter had been on a tear through the welterweight division, boasting a perfect 15-0 record with 12 finishes. His most recent victory, a spectacular double spinning back fist knockout of Armen Petrosyan, had many believing he was destined for a title shot[1]. However, Page had other plans for the rising star.

From the opening bell, it was clear that Page's unique style was giving Magomedov problems. The Englishman's elusive movement and quick, darting attacks kept the Russian off-balance and unable to find his rhythm. Page's superior reach and height advantage allowed him to control the distance, picking apart Nurmagomedov with precise strikes while avoiding the powerful counters his opponent is known for.

Page's Gameplan Pays Dividends

Page's strategy was evident from the outset – to keep the fight standing and exploit his striking advantage. His takedown defense, which has improved significantly since joining the UFC, proved crucial in moments where he was able to clinch against Maghomedov.

As the rounds progressed, Page's confidence grew. His unorthodox attacks, including spinning kicks and leaping punches, not only scored points but also visibly frustrated Nurmagomedov. The Russian, known for his composure, began to show signs of desperation as he struggled to close the distance and implement his game plan.

Page's striking accuracy was on full display, landing 57% of his significant strikes compared to Nurmagomedov's 43%. This precision, combined with landing more strikes, allowed him to consistently outpoint his opponent throughout the 15-minute contest.

A Star-Making Performance

The victory marks a significant milestone in Page's career. Having joined the UFC in 2024 after a successful stint in Bellator, many questioned whether his flashy style would translate to success against the elite competition in the world's premier MMA organization. With this win over a top-ranked opponent, Page has silenced his critics and established himself as a legitimate contender in the welterweight division.

In his post-fight interview, an elated Page addressed the crowd, saying, “Big up Saudi Arabia, thank you for having me here. But, everybody, look at me. I am the captain now!” He went on to acknowledge Nurmagomedov's skills, stating, “Shara ‘Bullet' is an amazing MMA fighter. Regardless of this result, he'll go on to do amazing things.”

Expand Tweet

The loss is a significant setback for Magomedov, who had been rapidly climbing the ranks and was considered by many to be a future champion. Prior to the fight, he had referred to himself as a “predator” and warned Page that he would face something he had never seen before in the cage. However, it was Page's unique style that proved to be the deciding factor in the bout.

This upset victory will undoubtedly shake up the middleweight rankings and open up new possibilities for exciting matchups in the division. For Page, who improved his professional MMA record to 23-3, this win could potentially catapult him into title contention. His ability to defeat a highly-touted prospect like Magomedov demonstrates that he has the skills to compete with the best in the world.

As for Magomedov, this loss will serve as a learning experience. At just 29 years old, he still has plenty of time to regroup and come back stronger. How he responds to this setback will be crucial in determining his future trajectory in the sport.

The UFC Saudi Arabia event, which featured this thrilling co-main event, has once again proven that anything can happen in mixed martial arts. Michael “Venom” Page's victory over Shara “Bullet” Nurmagomedov will be remembered as one of the most significant upsets of 2025 and a defining moment in both fighters' careers.