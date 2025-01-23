New Norfolk State head coach Michael Vick and NBA legend Allen Iverson will be inducted into the National High School Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025. The ceremony is set to take place on June 14, 2025, at the Zimmerman Symphony Center in Canton, Ohio.

For Michael Vick, this marks the second Hall of Fame recognition in as many weeks. Earlier this month, the former NFL quarterback and current Norfolk State football coach was named to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Vick's high school career at Warwick High in Newport News, Virginia, is regarded as legendary. Over three seasons as a starting quarterback, he threw for an impressive 4,846 yards and 43 touchdowns while adding 1,048 yards and 18 scores on the ground.

Vick's combination of arm strength and agility made him a standout athlete. That led to his recruitment by Virginia Tech. After redshirting his freshman year, he emerged as one of college football’s brightest stars in 1999.

The former Pro Bowl QB took the Hokies to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the BCS National Championship. Drafted first overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2001, Vick revolutionized the quarterback position in the NFL with his dual-threat capabilities before retiring in 2017.

Vick has now taken on the role of an HBCU coach, accepting the position as head coach of Norfolk State University in December. He's hit the ground running, looking to field a competitive team in his home state that further launches his career and fulfills his FBS ambitions.

Though primarily celebrated as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Allen Iverson's induction reflects his exceptional talent on the football field during his time at Bethel High School in Hampton, Virginia. A multi-sport star, Iverson excelled as the school's quarterback, displaying the same athleticism and competitive drive that later defined his NBA career.

Iverson ultimately made his mark in basketball, as he played basketball at Georgetown for John Thompson and was drafted with the first overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.