Michael Vick is entering the next chapter of his football journey as the coach of Norfolk State University but he is set to be celebrated for his collegiate success. Per a statement by the College Football Hall of Fame, Vick is a part of the 2025 class, which features other standout players such as Texas Southern University star Michael Strahan and USC star Dennis Thurman.

In a statement, Norfolk State University athletic director Dr. Melody Webb congratulated Vick for the prestigious honor.

“On behalf of Norfolk State Athletics, I would like to congratulate Coach Vick on this tremendous honor Vick put together two unbelievable seasons at Virginia Tech, cementing himself as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in college football history. I am confident that his legacy will continue to have a profound impact on our student-athletes.”

Vick redshirted in 1998 but quickly became one of the nation's top talents in 1999. As the Hokies' quarterback, he led the team to an 11-0 record and a berth in the BCS national title game against Florida State, where he orchestrated an impressive 21-point comeback before falling 46-29. During Vick's two seasons as the starting quarterback, Virginia Tech achieved a remarkable 22-2 overall record, secured a Big East title, and made a national championship appearance in his redshirt freshman season.

In 1999, Vick finished third in Heisman Trophy voting—the highest finish ever by a Virginia Tech player—after passing for 1,840 yards and 12 touchdowns. That season, he earned All-America honors from The Sporting News and Football News, leading the Hokies to an undefeated regular season. He still holds Virginia Tech records for highest yards-per-completion average (20.4) and highest yards-per-attempt average for both a season (12.0 in 1999) and a career (9.79 from 1999-2000). Vick followed up in 2000 by finishing sixth in Heisman Trophy voting, cementing his status as one of the program's all-time greats.

Vick was selected first overall in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons and went on to have a phenomenal career, redefining the quarterback position with his speed and quickness, making big plays and scoring rushing touchdowns. He retired in 2017. Now, Michael Vick is set to be immortalized for his phenomenal college career as he starts his coaching journey.

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted on December 9, 2025, during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. This fall, the inductees will be honored at their respective colleges through NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, presented by Fidelity Investments. Their achievements will be permanently celebrated at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Each inductee will also receive a custom ring designed by Jostens, the official NFF ring supplier.