Good new, Tony and Ziva fans! Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are not just reprising their roles in the NCIS-verse, they're getting their own spinoff show.
Weatherly and de Pablo are returning to NCIS to star in an as-yet-untitled, Paris-set spinoff series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actors will reprise their roles as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David. The announcement comes after Weatherly's return to CBS series when he made an appearance on NCIS as a tribute to the much beloved Dr. Donald Mallard aka Ducky played by veteran actor David McCallum who died September last year.
The return of Tony and Ziva
Weatherly left NCIS in 2015, and de Pablo two years before that. In the show, Tony left NCIS to raise his and Ziva's daughter Tali (named after her deceased aunt) after Ziva ‘died.' In season 17, Ziva was found to be alive. She then completed one final mission and reunited with Tony and Tali in Paris.
The spinoff show is said to pick up from there. According to its logline, “When Tony's security company is attached, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.”
Weatherly and de Pablo said in a statement, “We've been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready.”
“The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the ‘TIVA' movement for years. To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you,” the statement continued.
Will this be NCIS: Europe?
Like with all the shows in the NCIS universe, the project will be produced by CBS Studios. McNamara will serve as the showrunner and wrote the pilot episode. He will also executive produce with both Weatherly and de Pablo.
“I'm incredibly excited to step into the NCIS universe with Cote and Michael and thrilled to explore it from new angles,” McNamara said.
“Given that the franchise is such a global sensation, I think it's phenomenal that CBS Studios and Paramount+ have given us the green light to shoot in Europe. As to the title of this series, if I told you what it is, I’d be violating the Espionage Act,” he added.
Tony and Ziva's story will be the first NCIS show to start on streaming. The original series premiered in 2003 and is currently on its 21st season on CBS. There have been four spinoffs from the original. NCIS: Los Angeles (2009 to 2023) and NCIS: New Orleans (2014 to 2021) both had multiple seasons on CBS. The two other spinoffs on air are NCIS: Hawai'i and the most recent NCIS: Sydney.
Another upcoming show from this universe is NCIS: Origins, which has been ordered for the 2024-2025 season, a prequel that will feature the young-ish version of head honcho Gibbs.