Michelle Yeoh reprises her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou in the CBS Studios movie Star Trek: Section 31.

Paramount+ has given the green light for Star Trek: Section 31 to start filming in January, Comicbook.com reported.

Star Trek: Section 31 will star Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh, reprising her role in the movie as Emperor Philippa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery. Hollywood North Buzz set the start date in Toronto as Jan. 29 and the expected filming end date is March 13.

Michelle Yeoh IS Emperor Philippa Georgiou

The Paramount+ press release stated, “Emperor Philippa Georgiou, joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past.” The movie will be produced by CBS Studios.

In a statement regarding the film's announcement, Yeoh said, “I'm beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I've loved for so long.”

“Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that's shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can't wait to share what's in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!” she added in the statement.

Alex Kurtzman, Star Trek: Discovery's executive producer said, “All the way back in 2017, before the first season of Star Trek: Discovery had even aired, Michelle had the idea to do a spin-off for her character, Philippa Georgiou. She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of Trek, and now, six years later, Star Trek: Section 31 finally arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win. Everyone on Team Trek couldn't be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse. Long live Emperor Georgiou; long live Michelle Yeoh!”

Star Trek: Section 31's screenplay was written by Craig Sweeny and will be directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi. Yeoh, Kurtzman, Sweeny, Osunsanmi also serve as executive producers on the film. Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor are also EPs. The film is produced with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Section 31: From movie to series

Originally, the film was conceived as series spinoff of Discovery, with Yeoh as lead. The pilot episode was supposed to shoot immediately after Star Trek: Discovery's season three wrapped up. However, the COVID-19 wreaked havoc on those plans and Paramount+ decided to turn it into a movie.

Yeoh described the movie, when it was supposed to be a series, as “Mission: Impossible meets Guardians of the Galaxy.” She would know, seeing as former Bond girl did a cameo in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.