Animosity runs deep once Michigan football and Michigan State football step onto the football field. Saturday's contest, however, watched the tempers flare after the Wolverines' 24-17 win.

Colston Loveland of Michigan football engaged in a shoving match with Michigan State's Jalen Thompson following the final kneel down. Thompson grabbed the back of Loveland's helmet, aggressively trying to throw him down. A beeline of Wolverine players sprinted to aid Loveland.

The scuffle eventually dissipated. No timeout was called by the officials and time wilted away.

Michigan showed a euphoric side afterward. Players hoisted the Paul Bunyan Governor's Trophy, excitedly displaying the championship hardware to their fans inside Ann Arbor's Big House.

No love was still lost between both teams. Even the TE Loveland called out the Spartans in his postgame interview.

“Little bro stay doing little bro things,” Loveland said to the Big 10 Network.

Michigan vs. Michigan State became close battle

Michigan football owns an astonishing 74-38-5 overall record against the Spartans. Michigan State only scored once on the Wolverines in the last two meetings. Michigan claimed the 2022 and 2023 contests by scores of 29-7 and 49-0, respectively.

This version became a scrap fest before the actual fight occurred.

Michigan State jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Nate Carter punched the ball in for the two-yard score. Loveland sliced the lead to 7-6 off his 10-yard touchdown catch from Davis Warren. Dominic Zvada booted a 37-yard field goal to give the Wolverines the lead.

Alex Orji then added his own two-yard score to inflate the lead to 16-7. Loveland tacked on one more touchdown — this time a 23-yarder off a trick play that had Donovan Edwards lobbing the ball. Nick Marsh still kept MSU competitive by scoring from 20 yards with 6:12 left.

Michigan State managed to out-gain Michigan 352 to 265. A run-oriented Wolverines squad tallied 119 yards rushing, good for only 3.8 yards per rush. The Spartans dominated the time of possession too at 37:05 compared to 22:55.

However, penalties destroyed the Spartans. Michigan State drew six yellow markers while Michigan had zero. Now, the Paul Bunyan Trophy returns to Ann Arbor.

And for Michigan, the Wolverines are now one win away from becoming bowl eligible. They improved to 5-3 overall after the win, and fight, from the Spartans. But now, Michigan will host top ranked Oregon at home next Saturday.