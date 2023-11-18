Michigan football achieves incredible 1,000th win after their 31-24 takedown of Maryland football on Saturday

Amid the drama of the sign-stealing scandal and Jim Harbaugh suspension, Michigan football achieved one of the most impressive feats in all of college football. In their win over Maryland football Saturday, the Wolverines earned their 1,000th win, becoming the first college football program in NCAA history to earn 1,000 wins, per On 3. Michigan now has an all-time record of 1,000-353-36.

In second-place on the NCAA all-time wins list is Ohio State football, who trails with 963 wins and an all-time record of 963-331-53. There are only ten total schools with at least 900 wins, including Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Yale, Penn State, Nebraska and Harvard.

The Wolverines hit the 1,000 mark with a 31-24 win over Maryland that also put them at 11-0 on the season with one regular season game left. Michigan has survived two of its three games without Harbaugh, including last week's 24-15 win over No. 12 Penn State.

Ohio State and Alabama are the next closest teams to hitting 1,000 wins as they have 963 and 962 wins respectively. However, both are still at least a few seasons away from achieving that mark. In the meantime, the Wolverines can boast that they are the only college football program to boast such a record.

Michigan is trying to get back to the College Football Playoffs this season after they were upset by TCU last year. At 11-0, they already have a good shot at making it in, but their final game of the year against rival Ohio State football could be another determining factor. Come next week, all eyes will be on the huge Michigan-Ohio State rivalry game once again.