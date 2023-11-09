Michigan football has a huge game this weekend against Penn State, and it's a big opportunity for the Wolverines to make a statement.

The Michigan football team is currently 9-0 and ranked #3 in the country as they head into their huge matchup with Penn State football this weekend. The Wolverines have looked like the most dominant team in college football this year, but a lot of people are weary of this Michigan team because of their weak schedule. Their best win so far is against 6-3 Rutgers at home. The Wolverines shouldn't be faulted for this as they don't control the fact that their first six conference opponents aren't good this season, and they do play two top ten teams in the final three weeks, but it is reasonable for people to be skeptical. Michigan has a chance to make a statement on Saturday against Penn State.

While the Michigan football team has been dominant this year, the talk around the program as of late has not been about their on-field product. The Wolverines are currently in the middle of an NCAA investigation for alleged illegal sign-stealing. Connor Stalions was the staff member responsible for the sign-stealing scheme, and he recently resigned from his position. This investigation is another reason why people are skeptical of Michigan, as some believe they have had an unfair advantage. That claim will be out the window this weekend, and Michigan has a chance to prove something.

This is a huge game for Penn State football as well. The Nittany Lions are coming into this game with an 8-1 record and they are ranked #10 in the country. That lone loss came a couple of weeks ago against Ohio State, and if this team goes 10-2 with losses to Michigan and Ohio State again, this fan base will not be happy. If Penn State does beat Michigan, however, their Big Ten title and College Football Playoff hopes will be very much alive. They would then need the Wolverines to beat Ohio State to create a three-way tie atop the Big Ten East standings, and hope that they win the tiebreaker.

Michigan vs. Penn State is a huge one for the Big Ten, and it's a huge one for college football in general. It's going to be a great game, and here are three predictions for it.

JJ McCarthy will throw for 250 yards and two touchdowns

JJ McCarthy is currently firmly in the Heisman conversation as he has been superb this season. His numbers aren't going to jump out at you as Michigan football doesn't need him to put up crazy stats, but his efficiency is off the charts. There's a reason why he is currently #2 in QBR. The Wolverines will need McCarthy to bring his A-game on Saturday, and based on how he's played this season, he's likely going to bring it in this one. Expect McCarthy to have a good game through the air against this talented defense.

The Michigan defense will hold Penn State under 17 points

The Michigan football defense has been one of the best in the nation this season, and they are going to make life difficult for the Penn State offense. When the Nittany Lions went up against Ohio State, they couldn't get anything going on offense, and they ended the game with just 12 points. Expect a similar result on Saturday. This Michigan defense is good, and they haven't allowed more than 13 points all season. They also haven't allowed a snap inside their own 10 yard line. It doesn't matter who you've played, that is impressive. The Nittany Lions aren't going to score a lot of points on Saturday.

Michigan will win by at least two touchdowns

This is going to be Michigan's toughest test yet, but the Wolverines are going to take care of business. Penn State's loss against Ohio State showed that they aren't quite ready to run with the big dogs yet, and that will be evident on Saturday as well. The home crowd and defense will keep the Nittany Lions in it, but Michigan will end up pulling away to win by two touchdowns at least. This team is motivated and hungry because of all the noise and doubters, and they are going to go into Beaver Stadium looking to make a statement, and a statement will be made.

Michigan and Penn State will kick off at noon ET on Saturday from State College, Pennsylvania, and the game will be airing on Fox.