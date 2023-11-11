Michigan football legend Charles Woodson defended Jim Harbaugh after his suspension by the Big Ten for the sign-stealing scandal.

Michigan football legend and 1997 Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson joined the chorus of voices from the Wolverines community in defending Jim Harbaugh amid the sign-stealing scandal.

From fellow Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard to ex-Michigan football coach Biff Poggi to now Woodson, who was asked on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff if he was mad about the ongoing scandal affecting Michigan football. Woodson said he was “only mad because he thinks the whole thing is bulls**t.”

Woodson, speaking about the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal, mentioned the evidence that mounted against former analyst Connor Stalions, who has since been fired by the University.

But Woodson made it clear that he feels neither the Big Ten nor the NCAA has enough evidence to prove that Harbaugh knew about what Stalions was doing, something the Big Ten acknowledged in their statement on the suspension of the Wolverines coach.

Woodson, like Howard and Poggi, feels that Harbaugh is being wrongly targeted in the sign-stealing scandal, comments that are sure to have opposing fans calling the NFL Hall of Famer a homer.

The Big Ten suspended Harbaugh for the remaining three games of the regular season, a ruling that the Wolverines have pushed back against in court.

An in-person hearing with representatives of Harbaugh, Michigan and the Big Ten will occur on November 17 and is expected to determine if the judge will allow an injunction for Harbaugh to coach, reports Pete Thamel.

The no. 3-ranked Wolverines are currently battling it out with no. 10 Penn State in a Big Ten clash, with the former team holding onto a 14-9 lead in the second quarter at the time of print.