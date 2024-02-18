Sherrone Moore had a confident take in response to Ryan Day's recruiting prowess.

The Michigan football team is preparing for its first national title defense since the 1998 season when the Wolverines dropped early two early games to Notre Dame football and Syracuse football, who was led by Donovan McNabb at the time.

For Michigan Head Coach Sherrone Moore, the theme of the 2024-2025 season is Moore's now-famous catch phrase, ‘SMASH.' Moore's team has been ‘smashing' on the football field, but Ohio State football's recruiting success prompted a poignant question from broadcaster Gus Johnson for Moore on Saturday night.

Also on Saturday, a potential starting quarterback for Moore and OC Kirk Campbell's team was granted his seventh year of eligibility. Michigan's defense lost a key defender to the transfer portal.

With Michigan basketball battling rival Michigan State on the hardwood, the Wolverines football coach was asked to address Ohio State's rousing success on the recruiting trail.

Moore Offers Cool Five-Word Response to Buckeyes Recruiting

Ohio State's speculated 2 to $3.5 million offer to former Alabama defensive back Caleb Downs has the college football world talking.

Moore was asked about the Buckeyes' success on the recruiting trail this offseason, which includes the transfer portal additions of former five-star Julian Sayin and Downs among others, by Fox Sports basketball announcer Gus Johnson.

He offered a cool, collected five word response.

“We'll settle that in November,” Moore said.

The Wolverines' 2024 class has 15 four-star prospects according to On3.com's rankings, and zero five-stars.

Ex-Maryland linebacker Jaishawn Barham, a four-star portal prospect, and Northwestern transfer Josh Priebe are also included in Michigan's 2024 recruiting class.

Ohio State Alum's Take on Moore Comments

Ohio State alumnus and ex-basketball star Jim Jackson offered his take on the Michigan football Coach Moore's comments.

“Politically correct but also the truth behind it, I love it,” Jackson said.

Michigan football plays Ryan Day and the Buckeyes on November 30 in Columbus.