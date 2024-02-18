Jack Tuttle of the Michigan Wolverines got news on the eligibility front.

The Michigan football team returns a ton of talent from last year's 15-0 national title winning squad but must contend with a gaping hole at the quarterback position. JJ McCarthy is a projected top 15 NFL Draft pick and his former coach Jim Harbaugh thinks he could go number one overall.

On Sunday, reporter Anthony Broome revealed the latest news on Jack Tuttle, the Indiana Hoosiers transfer who could become Michigan's starter this upcoming season.

As Michigan basketball battled rival Michigan State on the hardwood Saturday night, the Wolverines continued to digest news of a key transfer in its defensive backfield. Michigan football partnered with an organization to create a new NIL endeavor in hopes of keeping more of its star players in Ann Arbor.

Now the Wolverines have gotten news that a candidate for the starting QB job is returning for his seventh season.

Jack Tuttle Granted 7th Year of Eligibility

Jack Tuttle is a 6-foot-4, 210 pound quarterback from San Marcos, California with a chance to play significant minutes for Michigan next season.

Tuttle is coming off of a season during which he completed 15 of 17 passes for 130 yards and one touchdown.

He threw for 423 yards for the Hooisers in 2021, his highest passing yardage total in college.

Tuttle tweeted about his ‘journey' and ‘memories' on X as the news was unveiled.

So many memories and great people. The journey continues 💙 pic.twitter.com/0teFiOvGxR — Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14) February 18, 2024

Fans were supportive on social media for the backup quarterback.

“Thanks for the Natty. We couldn't have done it without you,” one fan added.

“Go Blue!” another fan said.

Michigan Football QB Race Should Be a Barn Burner

Michigan's quarterback race under new OC Kirk Campbell and Head Coach Sherrone Moore should be exciting to watch.

Campbell compared Michigan youngster Jayden Denegal to Ben Roethlisberger recently for his size and accuracy.

Tuttle is a steady hand as a veteran 7th year player and Alex Orji has the size, strength, leadership and running ability that garnered a Jim Harbaugh comparison to Alabama star Jalen Milroe.

Whoever comes out ahead in this race should find themselves in command of a talented offense that includes National Title Game hero Donovan Edwards.

It will be an interesting spring time to watch these position battles to unfold in Ann Arbor as Moore and company begin their title defense.