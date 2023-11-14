Ravens head coach John Harbaugh recently opened up about Jim Harbaugh's current situation at Michigan amid investigation.

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens are currently one of the best teams in the NFL as they have been terrific in the first half of the season. The Ravens are currently 7-3 through 10 games and they are in first place in the AFC North. Baltimore has a tight race ahead of them, however, as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are creeping up on them with a 6-3 record, and the last place Cincinnati Bengals are 5-4. The Ravens are a very good team, but they certainly have their work cut out for them in the AFC North.

Jim Harbaugh, John's brother, is also the head coach of a very successful football team. Michigan football is coming off of a huge win on the road against #10 Penn State, and they did it without their head coach. Although there is no evidence of him knowing about it, Jim is currently suspended because of an ongoing investigation into illegal sign-stealing. John was asked about it on Tuesday.

“I've talked to him quite a bit, I have a lot of opinions on it obviously, I'm his brother,” John Harbaugh said in a video posted to Twitter by Jamison Hensley. “I'm proud as heck of him, I'm really impressed with the way he's handled himself through all of this, I mean it's been a long run. Not everything can be done to, you know his phone his computer all that stuff has been looked at, and he's come through this thing with flying colors. I don't know what they're trying to get, but they don't have anything of substance. I just think I'm proud of him, it's a compliment to our family, to him, it's something else to be proud of. His kids can see this in this kind of situation where you come under fire for whatever reasons and you come out in a really good place doing the right thing all the time. And I'm really proud of that and it's great for family, kids and it's just a great blessing in that sense. He's a great man, a great coach, his players love him, his coaches love him, and he stands tall through all this.”

To no surprise, the Ravens head man supports his brother. There were a lot of mixed opinions on Jim Harbaugh even before this investigation began, and that is now extremely apparent.

Michigan takes on Maryland this weekend on the road, and that is typically a game that John attends because of the proximity to Baltimore. The Ravens play on Thursday Night Football this week, so it will be a good opportunity for John to come see the game. Jim is suspended and is currently not allowed to be there, but there is supposed to be a hearing this Friday that could potentially lead to Jim returning to the sidelines. If Jim is there on Saturday, John likely will be too.