The Michigan Wolverines moved to 2-0 in their 2023 football campaign with a 35-7 win over the UNLV Rebels on Saturday.

Special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart had the chance to be the team's acting head coaches during the first and second half of the game against UNLV, respectively. Both coaches earned a win on their respective records, according to a Saturday article from MGoBlue.com. Michigan football defensive coordinator Jesse Minter took on the acting head coach role during a 30-3 win over East Carolina.

“Yeah, it was an honor,” Harbaugh said, via On3 National News Desk Writer Nick Kosko. “You know, just love being a part of a team. And, you know, it's an honor to be given that privilege and responsibility.

“We have the kind of team and coaches and culture that makes that kind of thing pretty easy for us to be able to step in just because it's a well-oiled machine. It's running really well and players make things easy when they play great football like they did today.”

Before the Wolverines face off against Bowling Green in Ann Arbor on Sept. 16, how did they perform during their win over UNLV?

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Offense: A-

Michigan football quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy and Jayden Denegal combined for 313 passing yards in the win at Michigan Stadium. Receivers Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson led the Wolverines with 89 and 82 receiving yards, respectively. The duo led Michigan in total receiving yards during the win over East Carolina. They combined for 149 yards and 11 receptions.

UNLV head coach Barry Odom had high praise for McCarthy after he gained 278 passing yards and two touchdowns.

“He's a great player,” Odom said, via MLive Michigan beat writer Andrew Kahn. “And they've got a really good scheme around him. He made throws. He didn't make mistakes; smart decisions. Very effective quarterback play. He seems very comfortable in what they're asking him to do. And (he) competes at a very high level.”

Wolverines running back Blake Corum led the team's rushing attack with 80 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. The senior running back added 23 receiving yards on two receptions.

Defense: A-

The Wolverines allowed 168 passing yards and a total of 61 rushing yards during their win over the Rebels. UNLV quarterbacks Doug Brumfield and Jayden Maiava completed 15 of their 26 pass attempts.

Michigan football's defense recorded a total of five sacks and ten tackles for loss after finishing with zero sacks the game before. Defensive lineman Kenneth Grant ended the day with 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. The former three-star recruit was one of four Wolverines who notched 1.5 tackles for loss or more.

“They played outstanding,” Harbaugh said, via The Detroit News Michigan beat writer Angelique S. Chengelis. “The whole front was dominant and we're really thankful to have those guys in the in the secondary just the way they create havoc the way they disrupt the quarterback and create a run wall, trying to make teams one dimensional, so major credit to them.”

Special Teams: C

Michigan returned two kicks for a total of 54 yards and two punts for 24. Receiver Semaj Morgan and running back Kalel Mullings returned kicks for 28 and 26 yards, respectively. Punter Tommy Doman finished the outing with 138 yards on three punts.

Michigan football kicker James Turner hit all five of his extra-point attempts. He hit three of his four extra-point tries and one of his two field goals in the Wolverines win over East Carolina.