Four-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair's decision to take his talents to Boise football than in Ann Arbor has caught many by surprise, including Michigan football supporters. It once looked as though the Michigan Wolverines had a strong chance of adding the wideout to their 2024 class, but it just did not work out that way for the program, with Bair opting to stay in Idaho.

“The biggest reason I picked Boise State is I feel like I can have a bigger impact on other people's lives,” Bair shared (h/t Brandon Huffman of 247 Sports).“I can go anywhere and develop into an NFL receiver but I feel like I was given my abilities as a football player to help others and to make an impact on others lives.”

It did not seem to be an easy decision for Bair, as he appeared to have given Michigan football a serious consideration.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It wasn't until very recently I knew,” added Bair. “I was very torn between Michigan and Boise State and I couldn’t decide where to go. So I spent a lot of time praying and I just felt Boise State is the place I needed to be.”

Apart from Michigan football, Bair also got offers from other big programs like the Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, TCU Horned Frogs, and Texas Longhorns.

Despite missing out on Bair, Michigan is still ranked fifth on the 2024 recruit football team rankings of 247 Sports, with 19 four-stars and eight three-stars in the fold.