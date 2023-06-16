Bitter rivals on and off the field, Michigan and Ohio State football are deadlocked in another battle, this time for 4-star recruit Bryce West.

The highly rated cornerback recently canceled his last recruiting visit to USC and declared that the battle is between Michigan and Ohio State. The two foes have competed for many recruits in the past, with OSU getting the upper hand of five-stars over the last decade.

A few weeks back, it looked to be all Buckeyes for the Ohio native. But after West's recent visit to Ann Arbor last weekend, the decision is a coin flip. He reportedly really enjoyed his trip and bonded with many of the fellow recruits and coaches, according to 247Sports.

“What stood out to me was seeing how the coaches coach their players,” West said. “They don’t tear them down at all. If a mistake is made they always help correct it and make sure they know what they’re doing. And seeing the players never get mad at the coaches you can see that they love to be there.”

With the decision looming, all eyes will be on West to see if he leaves the in-state Buckeyes for a last second flip to Michigan football. It would certainly be a steal for coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines, who have been landing some serious recruits in recent weeks.

The Wolverines and Buckeyes take part in one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports every November. Ohio State won an unprecedented 15 of 16 through the 2000s, before Harbaugh and the maize and blue flipped the script, winning the last two and going to the College Football Playoff. It appears that West will be a participant in this year's matchup, but to be determined which sideline he will be a part of.