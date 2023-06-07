While Michigan has made the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons, Jim Harbaugh's team has been unable to reach the National Championship. As Michigan looks to get over the hump, the Wolverines have called in an experienced reinforcement.

Former UMass cornerback Josh Wallace has transferred to Michigan, via Austin Meek of The Athletic. The four-year starter made his commitment to Michigan official with a splashy social media post.

Wallace appeared in 36 games over his four years with UMass. The cornerback made 137 tackles with 24 passes defended and three interceptions. Two of those picks came in Wallace's senior season, where he also put up 41 tackles and eight passes defended. Wallace was also a two-year captain with the Minutemen.

After all his success, Wallace looked for a new opportunity entering an extra year of eligibility. He visited Oklahoma and Virginia Tech. He had offers from Penn State, Michigan State and Iowa among others, via Meek. Ultimately, Wallace decided Michigan would be his new home.

Which is a major boon for the Wolverines. Only sophomore Will Johnson has much experience amongst the team's current cornerback group, Meek pointed out. Wallace should immediately compete for playing time and look to fill a role in Jim Harbaugh's secondary.

Josh Wallace was looking to move up in weight classes and prove himself on college football's highest level. Michigan was looking for ready-made talent capable of competing for a National Championship. Now fully committed to the Wolverines, Wallace will help ensure that both parties get what they're looking for.