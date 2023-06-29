Michigan football has been hot on the recruiting trails of late. In typical recent Jim Harbaugh fashion, the team has made plenty of headlines in the process. They've also beaten their rivals, including Ohio State, while doing it.

On Wednesday it was announced that Michigan football had beaten out another one of its rivals for the services of a top in-state four-star prospect. Jeremiah Beasley, a 6-foot-1, 215 pound linebacker from Belleville, Michigan to the west of Detroit, announced his decision to play for the Wolverines.

Michigan beat out Penn State, Illinois, Tennessee, and the in-state rival Michigan State Spartans for Beasley's pledge.

“I felt like the recruits they were bringing in around me would put us in a position to be successful,” Beasley said. “They've been putting people in the league and I'd be able to play early.”

Beasley missed his freshman season with an injury but came back to lead the Tigers to state titles his sophomore and junior seasons. He has experience as both an inside and an outside linebacker.

According to Beasley, Michigan football has not ruled out letting him have touches on offense similar to Charles Woodson during the program's 1997 National Championship run.

“Michigan sees me playing WILL,” he said. “They just expect me coming in early, just putting in work, and if I do that, I'd be able to play.”

When asked about possibly playing on offense, Beasley said, “Yeah, the door is open for that.”

Beasley's commitment came following a pledge from three-star EDGE Devon Baxter of Maryland.