By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Blake Corum has made a surprising decision, telling Rich Eisen that he will be “coming back for it all” in 2023 during an appearance on his show, per Austin Meek of The Athletic. That’s right, the Michigan football halfback will be returning to the program.

Blake Corum said the following in a statement posted onto his Twitter account, “Motivated by my profound love for Michigan and commitment to my education, I have decided to return for another season. It is an honor to be a student-athlete at the University of Michigan.”

Corum enjoyed a standout season for Michigan football in 2022, totaling a career-best 1,463 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.

The talented halfback was in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy, until he suffered a knee injury against Illinois.

The ailment left his status in doubt for Michigan football’s clash against bitter rival Ohio State, though he ultimately suited up for the contest.

Clearly hurting, Corum played just one series before exiting the game.

Unfortunately, Blake Corum elected to have surgery to repair the knee injury in early December, knocking him out of the Big Ten title game and the College Football Playoff.

But the surgery, which was a success, is expected to help him make a full recovery.

The early returns have been promising as well, as Corum recently said that the meniscus injury is “looking really good.”

Corum likely made the call to return to the Wolverines, given that his NFL Draft stock would be questionable due to the injury.

Of course, a return will also mean he’ll get to help Michigan football push for a national title.

In the process, Blake Courm, one of the best runners in the nation, might just push for a Heisman Trophy once again.