Published November 19, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Michigan football’s Blake Corum exited the game vs Illinois after suffering an apparent knee injury, per Sports Illustrated. The entire stadium fell silent once Corum went down with the ailment. The Wolverines are hoping for the best for Corum, who is a Heisman Trophy candidate.

UPDATE: Blake Corum has returned to the game for Michigan following the knee injury scare, per ESPN College Football.

What a whirlwind of emotions for Wolverines fans. They were anticipating the worst after the initial scare. But hope began to rise after Corum was able to walk to the locker room under his own power. And this latest update will excite fans without question.

As of this story’s publication, Blake Corum and the Wolverines lead Illinois 10-3 in the 3rd quarter. As long as they are able to take care of business on Saturday, they will enter their upcoming pivotal matchup with Ohio State sporting an undefeated record. And barring any setbacks, Michigan football will expect to have Corum available moving forward.

Blake Corum entered the Illinois game with over 1,340 rushing yards to go along with 17 touchdowns. His presence has been vital to the Wolverines’ success all season long. Jim Harbaugh recently explained just how valuable Corum has been for Michigan this year.

“He’s definitely having an MVP season for us here at Michigan,” Harbaugh said. “It’d be hard to imagine that he wouldn’t be (in the running) to win the Heisman Trophy. Leading in touchdowns, leading in points scored. Consistently, really good every game.”

We will continue to monitor updates on this game.