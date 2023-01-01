By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The crazy NFL season saw more than a few teams making drastic changes at the head coach position in the middle of the year. Because of that, the coaching carousel started a bit earlier than usual. One of the names involved in this carousel is former NFL head coach and current Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is being linked to the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts, per Ian Rapoport.

Jim Harbaugh was one of the best coaches in the league when he was in the NFL. He had a stellar record with the 49ers (44-19-1), with one Super Bowl appearance and three NFCCG appearances too. After Michigan football’s stunning loss to TCU in the CFP, teams are looking to see if they can snag the head coach from the hands of the Spartans.

The Broncos and Colts have fired their coaches this season, but their reasons are totally different. On Denver’s side, they cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett, their marquee coaching signing in the offseason. Hackett was painfully overmatched as a coach, and the team quickly moved on from him. Meanwhile, Indy decided to fire Frank Reich after failing to lead the team to consistent regular season success in the last few years.

What both of these teams need, though, are common: a competent, NFL-ready head coach who can give them the foundation of a title contender. Jim Harbaugh is the perfect candidate for both these teams, but prying him out of the Michigan football program is easier said than done, even after their heartbreaker against TCU. Harbaugh also said last season that he isn’t considering a return to the big leagues. Still, anything can happen between today and the start of the 2023 season.