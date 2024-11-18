One of the biggest stories in college football in recent weeks has been the Bryce Underwood recruitment. Underwood is the top player in the 2025 recruiting class, and he has been committed to LSU since January. However, the Michigan football team has been working hard to flip Underwood as they have reportedly offered him north of $10.5 million in NIL. He isn't the only player the Wolverines are trying to flip. Michigan is also going after Underwood's teammate, Elijah Dotson.

Elijah Dotson is a four-star safety in the 2025 class, and he has been committed to Pittsburgh since May. However, the Michigan football team reportedly has a fighting chance to flip his commitment.

“Michigan is still in a strong spot to flip four-star Belleville (Mich.) High safety Elijah Dotson away from Pitt — regardless of what happens with five-star LSU quarterback commit and teammate Bryce Underwood,” A report from On3 said. “I do think Dotson is taking a little longer than expected, but there is no real concern on my end as of me writing this.”

A big reason why Elijah Dotson and Bryce Underwood are both big Michigan targets is because they are both from Belleville, Michigan. Belleville is about 25 minutes away from Ann Arbor.

Dotson is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #118 player in the 2025 class, the #10 safety in the class and the #2 player in the state of Michigan. Dotson currently attends Belleville High School in Belleville, MI. Here is what 247 Sports' Allen Trieu said about him in his scouting report:

“Has played safety, corner, receiver, return man and some wildcat quarterback in high school,” Trieu wrote. “Has above average size and plays physically. Will put his face in the action in run support and will get his hands on receivers if playing man to man. Receiver background helps in his ball skills. Versatile and can play deep in the secondary or come into the box as well as match-up one on one with slots and tight ends. Most likely projection is safety, but it is not out of the question a school could try him as a big corner. Track background speaks to his athleticism and has enough straight line speed to recover and run down plays.”

If the Michigan football team can flip Elijah Dotson, that would be huge in itself, but it could also help them land Bryce Underwood. That would be massive.