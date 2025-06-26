Notre Dame football is in reload mode following its national championship game appearance. Including replacing playmaking tight end Mitchell Evans. The Fighting Irish landed a potential future Evans in the form of a top three TE.

Ian Premer is the newest Irish verbal commitment, revealing his announcement Thursday. Hayes Fawcett of On3 shared that Premer turned down three Big 12 schools for ND: Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State. The latter two universities represent Premer's home state.

He's the No. 3 overall TE for the class of 2026. But he's the top overall prospect in The Sunflower State by On3.

Premer is a massive get for Marcus Freeman and his coaching staff. The national title game runner-ups have a big target to work with for the future.

Notre Dame landing versatile TE for future 

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman leads the team onto the field during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium.
Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
Evans again helped open the Irish offense up before joining the Carolina Panthers. Premer brings versatility into this offense. Gabe Brooks of 247Sports dropped this evaluation of the incoming weapon in South Bend.

“Productive, versatile high school football player who projects as a playmaking option at tight end,” Brooks began. “Produced a layered statistical catalog as a junior with noteworthy numbers in receiving, rushing, multiple defensive categories, and even special teams.”

Brooks adds that Premer is “a bit unorthodox in movement patterns but plays with obvious build-up speed.” He also became impress with his fundamentally sound blocking. But that aspect can improve with added mass/strength.

He's the second TE pledge to choose ND — joining Preston Fryzel. But Premer adds to an impressively growing college football recruiting class in South Bend.

Notre Dame ran circles around some Big Ten challengers nearly a week ago for recruits. The Irish first beat out Big Ten title game representatives Oregon and Penn State for cornerback Khary Adams. He became a new four-star addition to the defense on June 20.

Notre Dame beat out both schools again the following the Adams commitment. This time grabbing five-star safety Joey O'Brien.

Premer adds to the four-star lineup for this '26 group. Notre Dame ranks second behind rival USC in the national recruiting rankings.