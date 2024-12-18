A big name hit the transfer portal on Wednesday as USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch entered his name. Branch is one of the most explosive playmakers in the country, and he makes plays on special teams as well. Branch is already getting a lot of attention, and the Michigan football team has been dubbed a team to watch for him.

“Miami, Michigan, Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Louisville are early schools to watch for USC transfer WR Zachariah Branch, per @PeteNakos_,” On3 said in a post.

Zachariah Branch has been a star at USC through two seasons. As a freshman, Branch hauled in 31 receptions for 320 yards and two touchdowns. He also added one rushing touchdown and one touchdown on special teams. This year, Branch caught 47 passes for 503 yards and one touchdown. He added a touchdown on special teams this season as well.

Branch would be a huge get for Michigan as the Wolverines definitely need weapons on the outside. The Wolverines have the number one player in the 2025 recruiting class coming in as Bryce Underwood will be a freshman next year, and he could be the starter in year one.

With Bryce Underwood coming to Michigan, the Wolverines should get some interest from elite wide receivers. Players want to play with someone of Underwood’s caliber.

Another important thing to note here is that Zachariah Branch’s brother, Zion Branch, is also entering the transfer portal. Zion also played for USC, and it’s likely that the brothers want to stick together. This could be a huge package deal for Michigan.

It’s still very early as Zachariah and Zion Branch just entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, but the Michigan football team could definitely be a team to watch. Getting both Branch brothers would be huge for the Wolverines, but they will definitely have some stiff competition.