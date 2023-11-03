Many Big Ten coaches and ADs are pushing for Michigan football to be punished, and Michigan State AD Alan Haller might be leading the charge.

The Michigan football team is currently under investigation by the NCAA for alleged sign-stealing, and the situation is getting more intense by the day. Connor Stalions was the culprit of the sign-stealing as he sent people to video the sidelines of future Michigan opponents. He was suspended with pay shortly after the investigation began. The investigation is probably going to take a long time, so the NCAA likely won't be able to affect the Wolverines this season, but the Big Ten can take action. Commissioner Tony Petitti is currently facing a lot of pressure from coaches and athletic directors around the conference to punish Michigan.

Tony Petitti has been on multiple calls with coaches and ADs around the Big Ten in recent weeks, and many of them want a punishment given to Michigan now. The pressure is mounting, and there appears to be one AD that is leading the charge.

Michigan State AD Alan Haller apparently had ‘the most powerful message‘ to Petitti in a recent call, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. Michigan football took on Michigan State football just a few days after the investigation began and after the suspension of Stalions. Haller mentioned what the team had to do to prepare for that game in terms of changing things up, and he was concerned for player safety. The Spartans did not show signs during the game, and the Wolverines ended up winning 49-0.

Alan Haller was also upset because of the way the conference responded to last year's incident in the tunnel after Michigan and Michigan State played in Ann Arbor. A group of Spartans were filmed beating up two Wolverines after the game, and some players were beating them with helmets. The players involved were suspended. Hallar is upset that the conference quickly suspended the players while the situation was still being looked at.

Petitti is expected to meet with Michigan president Santa Ono on Friday, and there will likely be numerous updates on the situation when that concludes.