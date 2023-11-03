This could be only the beginning of another Pandora's box set to open on this Michigan football scandal that has swept college football.

Just when Michigan football's signal-stealing scandal couldn’t get any more interesting, the latest bombshell may have just dropped. Reports surfaced Friday claiming that Michigan, along with the media, is looking into who the whistleblowers are that are leaking information about the situation to media outlets, according to Chris Balas.

There are believed to be two private investigators tied into the matter and Michigan has evidence that could link one of them to Timothy Day, the younger brother of Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day. The other is supposedly linked to Day's other brother Christopher. One reportedly runs a pirvate investigation firm in Day's hometown.

As Michigan continues to look into this, some sources at the university allege that evidence pertaning to the investigation was illegally obtained by gaining access through a computer. Specifically, a spreadsheet showing the travel plans and expenses for Connor Stallions, the Michigan football staffer who is at the heart of the sign-stealing investigation.

What does this mean?

If the sources are correct and the private investigators are linked to the Day family, it will not be a good look for Ohio State. Even if Ryan Day had no knowledge of the people involved and/or if he knew about his brothers' involement, which would be pretty coincidental given the circumstances, it would still reflect poorly on him and the program.

Fans could see a move like this as a level of inferiority, thinking that Day went to extreme lengths to maintian his near perfect record against Michigan football. On the flip side, it would be somewhat warranted to sniff out Michigan if it is deemed that the program violated NCAA rules.

People will go at great lengths to get what they want, that includes college football coaches. Ohio State was wary of Michigan last season and the curiosity continues in 2023. This could be only the beginning of another Pandora's box set to open on this Michigan football scandal.