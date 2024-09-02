The Michigan football team took down Fresno State on Saturday night to improve to 1-0, and they are now preparing for a huge matchup against Texas football this weekend. The Longhorns are coming to Ann Arbor as a top-five team, and this has been talked about as one of the biggest games of the college football season. There will be a lot of big names in attendance for the game, and one of them is Derek Jeter, who will be the honorary captain for Michigan.

“Derek Jeter will be Michigan’s honorary captain for the game vs. Texas, Sherrone Moore told me,” Brad Galli said in a post. “Matthew McConaughey is also on the list of celebrities expected to visit Ann Arbor for the game.”

Derek Jeter is one of the best baseball players of all-time, and he is a known Michigan fan. Jeter has been at a lot of past Michigan games.

Jeter spent 20 seasons playing in the MLB and he spent all 20 of those years with the New York Yankees. Jeter won five world series rings with the Yankees during his career. He is a baseball legend.

After living in New Jersey for the first four years of his life, Jeter and his family moved to Kalamazoo, Michigan. Jeter attended Kalamazoo Central High School and he earned a scholarship to play baseball at Michigan. His time with the university was brief, however, as he quickly moved through the Yankees farm system.

Jeter is a big Michigan fan now, but there will be another big time celebrity in attendance on Saturday, and they won't be cheering for the Wolverines.

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey is at most big Texas football games, and he will be making the trip to Ann Arbor this weekend to see his Longhorns take on the Michigan football team. The Wolverines have Derek Jeter, and Texas has Matthew McConaughey. A great celebrity matchup here.

McConaughey is one of the most famous actors of all-time, and he got his degree from Texas. He loves Texas and you will often see him on the field at their games. This is one of the biggest games that the Longhorns have this year, so it's no surprise that he will be in attendance.

The celebrity list is a good one for this game, and the contest in general should be a ton of fun. Both of these teams made it to the College Football Playoff last year, and both are currently ranked in the top-10.

Texas cruised past Colorado State with a 52-0 win over the weekend. The Rams aren't the best team in college football by any means, but the Longhorns looked very good.

Michigan struggled a bit during week one, and not many people outside of Ann Arbor are giving them a chance in this one. The Wolverines are hoping to prove a lot of people wrong.

The Wolverines and Longhorns will kick off from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor at noon ET on Saturday. The game will be airing on Fox, and Texas is currently favored by 6.5 points. ESPN's College GameDay and Fox Big Noon Kickoff will be there for the huge matchup.