Michigan football will likely be without its coach this weekend against Maryland. Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo went off on Michigan supporter and alumnus Desmond Howard.

The Michigan football team is scheduled to take on a dangerous Maryland team on the road this weekend, likely without its coach Jim Harbaugh. Recently former Heisman Trophy winner, Michigan alum and former Super Bowl MVP Desmond Howard began speaking out in support of Harbaugh after being asked on numerous sports news programs.

Howard's takes haven't sat well lately with Chris ‘Mad Dog' Russo, the ‘First Take' personality known for his colorful rants on happenings in the sports world.

Recently, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, another Michigan alum, allegedly bet one of his rings on the pending outcome of the Michigan vs. Ohio State game. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards took a subtle shot at a Penn State defender after his performance on Saturday against the Nittany Lions.

Howard Called Out the Big Ten for ‘Hypocrisy'

Howard recently called out what he believes is ‘hypocrisy' by the Big Ten surrounding Harbaugh's three-game suspension.

“It’s kind of anticlimactic. We knew it was coming. It was just a matter of when, not if,” said Howard prior to Harbaugh's suspension announcement, according to Grant Grubbs of On3 Sports.

“You look at the commissioner and his statement and what he’s put out there, the hypocrisy is what grabs me… If it’s Michigan, it’s sign-stealing. If it’s someone else, it’s sign decoding. If it’s Michigan, it’s in-person scouting. If it’s someone else, it’s coaches sharing information from the goodness of their hearts. The whole thing, man, in reality, it’s a distinction without difference to me.”

Russo Goes Off on Howard, Michigan analysts

Russo sounded off on former Michigan players including Howard and Woodson for covering the scandal as journalists.

He implored Michigan football to “move on” and force Harbaugh to serve the two extra games of his suspension, instead of dragging the scenario out in court as the University of Michigan is planning to do on Friday.

“I cannot believe that Michigan is acting like they somehow got a raw deal! And by the way, no more Michigan announcers on television shows, STEVIE! Defending Michigan’s program.” Russo said while looking in Stephen A. Smith's direction.

Mad Dog rebukes certain analysts from talking about Michigan

Cc: Desmond Howard and Charles Woodson pic.twitter.com/vWcGvu70zs — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 15, 2023

Howard joined the popular Saturday morning College Gameday show in 2005 and has worked alongside Ohio State football alum Kirk Herbstreit, former Indiana University Coach Lee Corso and others for decades.