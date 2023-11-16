The upcoming Michigan-Ohio State matchup has been generating a lot of buzz lately. New England Patriots legend Tom Brady and Houston Texans rookie CJ Stroud – two quarterbacks from two different eras – are getting in on the fun.

Tom Brady hosted CJ Stroud in his “Let's Go!” podcast on Wednesday. When their conversation revolved around the Michigan-Ohio State game, Brady challenged Stroud to a friendly wager with a lot at stake, per SI.com's Caleb Skinner.

“If Ohio State wins…you get one of my Super Bowl rings. And if Michigan beats Ohio State, then you get to give me all your youth, your agility, your time in the 40 (yard dash) and all your future years in the NFL. How about that?” Tom Brady said.

“That's a bet,” CJ Stroud replied.

Tom Brady is laying his Super Bowl ring on the line 

Michigan football and Ohio State football square off in the regular-season finale on Thanksgiving weekend. Michigan is out for revenge after losing its last two games against its bitter Big Ten rivals. There's more than just pride at stake here – we're talking about two undefeated programs on a potential collision course in the College Football Playoff.

If Ohio State football prevails, CJ Stroud will get one of Tom Brady's six Super Bowl rings. It makes one wonder why Brady's risking one of his prized accolades to a rookie.

Well, CJ Stroud is no ordinary rookie. He led the Texans to game-winning drives in two straight games. Stroud racked up 470 passing yards, five touchdowns, and zero picks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.

CJ Stroud has recorded 2,626 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and just two interceptions in his first nine NFL games. Stroud's impressive performance under center has gotten the attention of Hall of Famer Warren Moon.

Apparently, Tom Brady has noticed CJ Stroud's excellent quarterback play as well. Let's see how their friendly wager will play out.