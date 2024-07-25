The Michigan football team has won the Big Ten three years in a row, they have made the College Football Playoff three years in a row and they are the defending national champions. The Wolverines have built a ton of momentum over the course of the past three years, but not many people outside of Ann Arbor are expecting them to be as good this season.

Michigan football did lose a good chunk of their coaching staff, including head coach Jim Harbaugh as he is now with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Wolverines will have a new head coach, and they will have a new offensive and defensive coordinator.

Another reason why people aren’t super high on Michigan is the NFL departures. Michigan was loaded with talent in 2023, and that is obviously a major reason why they were the best team in college football. No school had more players drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft than Michigan. There is a lot of talent to replace, but let’s not forget about the players that are returning for the Wolverines.

Yes, this Michigan team is going to look a lot different this year and some of the players that they lost are going to be extremely difficult to replace. However, the Wolverines are still returning some extremely talented players from last year’s national championship team, especially on defense. Some of the best players in college football next year will be suited up in Maize and Blue. Here are Michigan’s three best returners:

1. Will Johnson, CB

Will Johnson is not just the best player on the Michigan football team, but he is arguably the best player in all of college football. The star cornerback is likely going to be a top-five pick in the NFL Draft next spring, and he is poised for a huge season with the Wolverines. EA Sports College Football 2025 just came out, and Johnson is the highest-rated player in the game. Yes, it’s just a video game, but those ratings are based on real-life play. Johnson is the best returner that the Wolverines have.

2. Mason Graham, DL

Up next we have defensive lineman Mason Graham. Like Will Johnson, Graham is also one of the best players in all of college football. He racked up 35 total tackles last season, and he also had three sacks and one forced fumble. Graham made big play after big play, and with another offseason under his belt, he should be even better this season. He will likely be a top-10 pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

3. Colston Loveland, TE

Lastly, we have tight end Colston Loveland, who is arguably the best tight end in college football now that Brock Bowers is in the NFL. Last season, Loveland had 45 receptions for 649 yards and four touchdowns. His receiving skills are excellent, but TEs are also crucial at Michigan because of their constant rushing attack. Loveland excels in the running game as well, making him an all-around polished player. He will more than likely be a first round pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

Michigan football did lose a lot from last year, but they have some of the most talented players in the country on their team. These are just the top three, but there are a lot of others as well. These talented returning players can take the Wolverines far in 2024.