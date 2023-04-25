The Michigan Football program entered the spring football season with an embarrassment of riches on both sides of the ball, including at linebacker. Nikhai Hill-Green, a former three-star outside linebacker from Baltimore, was expected to be a key contributor in 2023.

Hill-Green started six games in 2021 and was expected to make a run at the starting lineup this season. Unfortunately for Michigan Wolverines fans, Hill-Green announced his intention to transfer to the Charlotte 49ers program via his Instagram account.

Hill-Green will join former Michigan football teammate Eyabi Okie, who transferred to Charlotte in January.

“Let’s work!” Hill-Green said on his account following the transfer to the 49ers.

Hill-Green made the announcement one day after an ominous-sounding tweet that seemed to reference the work ethic of the Wolverines, who are expected to compete for Big Ten and national championships again in 2023.

I hope We’re All Going Our Hardest and Not Just Faking It ♾️ — 𝐍.𝐇𝐢𝐥𝐥-𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 (@HillNikhai) April 24, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh praised his team heading into this season’s spring game, however.

“Now is the time to attack. I think this team is the best version that we’ve had of ourselves. The phrase, ‘Strike while the iron is hot’ is at the forefront of our minds,” Harbaugh said.

“We want to keep the ground that we have, plus we want to take some more ground.”

Nikhai Hill-Green joins safety R.J. Moten, who started ten games last season, and wide receiver/kick returner A.J. Henning, a two-time All-Big Ten performer as a kick returner, as Wolverines who announced their intentions to transfer on Monday.

Hill-Green had 50 tackles for the Wolverines in 2021, including 35 solo. Henning, a former four-star from Frankfort, Illinois, had 895 return yards for the Wolverines over the course of his career along with two touchdowns. Moten, a native of Delran, New Jersey, had 20 solo tackles, 11 assisted tackles and an interception for Michigan last season.

The 2023 Michigan recruiting class contains three defensive backs, including four-stars Cameron Calhoun and Jyaire Hill.