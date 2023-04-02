Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

If Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh is right, the rest of the national championship contenders could be in trouble. On the heels of leading the Michigan football team to its second straight appearance in the College Football Playoffs, Harbaugh believes that the Wolverines are better than they were in each of the last two years.

“This is the best version of football that I have seen since I’ve been here in the last eight years,” Jim Harbaugh said before Michigan’s spring game Saturday, via 247Sports.

The Michigan spring game was a close contest that ended in a 22-21 victory for the Maize. Starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy went 7-of-10 for 85 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. The two Michigan defenses forced five turnovers.

“Bo Schembechler said, ‘You never stay the same. You’re either getting better or you’re getting worse. You never stay the same,’” Harbaugh said. “No team that we play on our schedule is going to be the same that they were last year. Some may be better; some may be worse. This is not the time to regroup or to rest or to take a step back.”

“Now is the time to attack. I think this team is the best version that we’ve had of ourselves. The phrase, ‘Strike while the iron is hot’ is at the forefront of our minds. We want to keep the ground that we have, plus we want to take some more ground.”

There are reasons to believe that Harbaugh can help Michigan get over the hump and win a national championship in the 2023 season. McCarthy is returning for his junior season. Michigan Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter and Offensive Coordinator Sherrone Moore are both sticking with the school.

If the Wolverines don’t get it done next season, they could win a championship within the next few years. Five-star 2024 quarterback recruit Jadyn Davis has committed to playing for Michigan.

Harbaugh has led Michigan to a 25-3 record over the last two years with a pair of Big Ten championships.