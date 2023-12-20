Michigan QB JJ McCarthy has been compared to Kirk Cousins, with one noteworthy difference.

The Michigan football team is preparing to take on the Alabama football team in the Rose Bowl game on January 1 in Pasadena, California. Quarterback JJ McCarthy finished tenth in Heisman Trophy voting and was named Michigan football's team MVP recently. Now he's getting a player comparison that few saw coming.

McCarthy spoke about how last year's loss in the playoff has cultivated the team's winning mindset this season. Despite his near-Heisman winning season, McCarthy got some flack and criticism from Big Ten coaches recently.

With his plus-athleticism and passing skills, McCarthy's name has been bandied about as a potential first round pick for the 2024 NFL Draft. For now, scouts and analysts are busy making comparisons between the Michigan football QB and NFL players.

McCarthy Compared to Longtime Pro Bowler Cousins

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins played his college ball at Michigan State University and has made it to four Pro Bowls over the duration of his NFL career.

He's currently on the shelf with an injury but that hasn't stopped his name from coming up in a wide variety of ways.

On Tuesday, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller shared his rundown of the NFL QB class of 2024 with prospective entrants including McCarthy listed. His comparison was eye-opening.

“You know who's going to go higher than anyone thinks?” an AFC East scout asked last week via text, according to Miller. “J.J. McCarthy.”

Another scout who covers the Michigan area said McCarthy hasn't been studied as in-depth as other quarterbacks yet and added that “he's going to rise” when he gets the coverage he deserves.

“He would dominate an event like the Senior Bowl,” the scout reportedly said.

Another Michigan region scout compared him to cousins but with one glaring difference.

“To me, he's an athletic Kirk Cousins,” the Michigan region scout said.

Michigan Football QB McCarthy Mum on Draft Future

Earlier this week McCarthy spoke at a press conference to Michigan area media about the possibility of entering next year's draft.

The La Grange Park, Illinois native said he was asked if he wanted to talk about it by a member of the Michigan staff. McCarthy said he declined, telling the coach he is solely focused on the Rose Bowl matchup with Alabama football. He added that he hasn't really thought about his decision yet and that it is ‘up to God.'

The Michigan football QB McCarthy also said that he is feeling ‘100%' now after some time off and was more banged up than he previously realized.

“All I could say is I just wasn’t at 100%,” McCarthy said. “Yeah, that’s about it. Yeah.”