Michigan football is going to the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row.

Michigan football quarterback J.J. McCarthy knows his team is fortunate to be back in the College Football Playoff after losing in the semi-final the last two seasons. McCarthy is using last year's loss as motivation for the team to push forward to this year's national championship, per On3.

McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines lost to TCU last year in the semi-final. The quarterback is hoping the third time is the charm to getting Michigan football finally across the finish line.

“I think that the last couple of years I felt like we fell victim to paralysis by over analysis,” McCarthy said, per On3. “And you know, just kind of getting over detailed with too many things and overthinking things. I feel like the first couple of weeks we really just took things kind of like, easing into things and you know, it’s been kind of fresh every single day. So, yeah, I think that’s gonna make the biggest difference, keeping the balance.”

McCarthy is having a solid season for the Wolverines, who enter the game with a perfect 13-0 record. The quarterback is putting up career-high numbers. He has 2,630 yards, 19 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 74.2% completion percentage, per On3.

Michigan football will have their hands full with the no. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama snuck into the CFP after defeating Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Nick Saban and Alabama have had great success in the CFP, winning a total of 3 national championships since 2015.

Michigan and Alabama play on Jan. 1 at 5:00 Eastern. The winner goes on to the national championship, playing the winner of a game between Texas and Washington.