Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter is staying positive after having surgery on his leg. Zinter posted an uplifting message on social media from the hospital Saturday evening. He left the Michigan-Ohio State game Saturday on a cart after suffering a gruesome injury.

Surgery went great, Love TEAM 144!! Thanks for having my back boys and finishing strong! I’ll be back better than ever. See you in Indy! pic.twitter.com/AveMNWcAvJ — Zak Zinter (@zak_zinter) November 26, 2023

Zinter is the most experienced offensive lineman for the Wolverines, having started more than 40 games. Michigan was able to beat Ohio State without him, holding on to a 30-24 win that propels the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship as well as the driver's seat for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines are almost certainly going to be playing the rest of the reason without Zinter. The lineman suffered a broken tibia and fibula in the Ohio State game, per the Detroit Free Press. He was carted off the field to a roaring cheer from Wolverines fans who went to the game. Zinter's family was also embraced by Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy after the lineman left the game.

Michigan is getting some good news, as head coach Jim Harbaugh will be returning to the team for the Big Ten title game. Sherrone Moore has been the acting coach for Michigan, and held the team up, going 3-0 in an interim capacity. The Wolverines enter the Big Ten Championship with an unblemished 12-0 record, despite a cloud of suspicion over the program due to a NCAA investigation over alleged sign-stealing.

Michigan will need to rely on other members of the offensive line to continue playing well in Zinter's absence. Michigan's next game is against Iowa on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship contest.