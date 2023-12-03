Michigan football's star offensive lineman Zak Zinter had fans in their feelings as he arrived to Indianapolis after surgery on Saturday.

The Michigan football team prepared to face Iowa late in the seven o'clock hour on Saturday for the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Prior to the game the popular College Gameday show snubbed the Wolverines as several analysts picked Iowa to beat Michigan football and returning coach Jim Harbaugh in the game. A Michigan assistant coach revealed the truth about JJ McCarthy's latest injury.

On Saturday night, Michigan football got a big morale boost as injured All-American guard Zak Zinter showed up for the game. Zinter underwent surgery on his broke tibia and fibula after his leg was rolled up on by an Ohio State lineman that was shoved into him by a teammate in Michigan's win over Ohio State football last weekend.

Zinter's presence at the stadium had Michigan fans in their feelings on Twitter.

Zak Zinter is the house with @UMichFootball 🙌🙏 pic.twitter.com/PtKkf7bDUW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 2, 2023

“Glad he's going to make a full recovery,” one fan said in response to Zinter's arrival, with two heart-shaped emojis and an ‘M' shaped emoji.

“Get that man a scooter,” another fan said as Zinter gingerly walked toward the field in preparation for the big game vs. Kirk Ferentz's Hawkeyes.

“Prayers for you recovery Zak,” another fan added.

Photos were snapped of the talented linemen as McCarthy and others signed autographs for fans.

Zak Zinter is here pic.twitter.com/iGadKfRj8M — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) December 3, 2023

The Wolverines beat Iowa in the 2021 Big Ten Championship game and Purdue last season in the same game. Offensive tackle Trente Jones is expected to shuffle over to the guard position in place of Zinter for tonight's game.