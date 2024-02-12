Michigan football puts out a tweet in support of their former placekicker

The San Francisco 49ers have just lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs. In overtime, the Chiefs converted a final touchdown with three seconds left to seal the victory. Still, the 49ers put up a fight, with multiple players garnering points on their end. One of them was former Michigan football placekicker Jake Moody.

Moody finished with 10 points for San Francisco, one of which included a record-breaking 55-yard field goal in the second quarter. Additionally, he also converted crucial field goals late in the fourth and during overtime. His performance for San Francisco caught the eye of his former school, who then joined in on the Super Bowl craze.

Following Moody's fourth-quarter kick, Michigan football's official X (Twitter) account posted a GIF of Moody while the kicker was still a Wolverine.

The 49ers fall to the Chiefs again

Unfortunately for Moody and the 49ers, however, their late-game stand would not be enough to hold Patrick Mahomes' heroics. During overtime, San Francisco won the coin toss, which allowed the team to gain first possession. Despite multiple attempts, the 49ers had trouble getting past the Kansas City nine-yard line, forcing them to settle for Moody's final field goal.

From then on, Mahomes took over. Continuously advancing the ball downfield, Kansas City found itself at the 49ers' three-yard line. The biggest play of the night then ensued. With the ball in his hands, Mahomes threw a bullet to wide receiver Mecole Hardman for the season's final touchdown.

The 49ers have now lost their last two Super Bowl appearances to the Chiefs. At the moment, Jake Moody, Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the San Francisco squad enter the offseason to start fresh and make preparations for next season.