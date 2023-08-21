Jim Harbaugh is reportedly receiving a three-game suspension from Michigan football following the recent NCAA investigations, sources confirmed to Josh Henschke of Maize & Blue Review. Rumors previously swirled that Harbaugh would receive a four-game suspension from the NCAA. Instead, the Wolverines decided to give the head coach a three-game punishment.

The Harbaugh situation was likely difficult to make a final decision on for both the NCAA and Michigan football. The NCAA previously launched an investigation into Harbaugh's recruiting methods. They wanted to make sure that Harbaugh and the Wolverines did not make any illegal recruiting violations.

Reports later claimed Harbaugh lied about the situation, something the Michigan football head coach denied. Although Harbaugh's reported violations were minor, the NCAA still seemed intent on giving him some sort of punishment for allegedly lying.

After much uncertainty, with reports in recent weeks stating there may not even be a suspension, Michigan football finally made this three-game suspension decision. The Wolverines head coach will return ahead of the Big Ten opener.

Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh heading into the 2023 season

This news is far from ideal without question. Regardless, fans have to feel fairly content as the suspension could have been worse. Harbaugh even said during a recent press conference that Michigan football is feeling good about their situation heading into the 2023 season.

“This is vibrant,” Harbaugh said, via Michigan Football. “That's my word, I can't get that word out of my head, that just best describes the vibe, the mentality. It's infectious, you can't help not picking up on that. That was well-defined, it's vibrant.”

As long as the Wolverines stay afloat amid Harbaugh's absence, Michigan should be in line to compete for a championship in 2023.