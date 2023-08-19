Michigan football has lofty aspirations for the 2023 season. The Wolverines are fresh off back-to-back strong campaigns, and want to bring home a national championship this year. Head coach Jim Harbaugh understands that a winning mindset begins during the preseason. Harbaugh recently addressed Michigan's “vibe” ahead of '23 season.

“This is vibrant,” Harbaugh said, via Michigan Football. “That's my word, I can't get that word out of my head, that just best describes the vibe, the mentality. It's infectious, you can't help not picking up on that. That was well-defined, it's vibrant.”

Harbaugh's comments will certainly excite Wolverines fans. It's especially interesting since Michigan football has dealt with an NCAA investigation during the offseason. Harbaugh is choosing to move on from discussing the offseason drama and wants to purely focus on the team's upcoming campaign.

Michigan football heading into 2023

The NCAA football world expects big things from the team in 2023. Michigan has a number of important stars returning, including RB Blake Corum. Corum was a candidate to enter the 2023 NFL Draft but opted to play another season with Michigan.

It's possible that Corum's knee injury, which he suffered last season, played a role in his decision. The good news is that Blake Corum has looked sharp during the preseason and may be on track for a Heisman Trophy year if he can stay healthy.

Harbaugh was even rumored to potentially leave Michigan football and join an NFL team during the offseason. Instead, he chose to return as well.

The Wolverines have to feel confident with their respected head coach and star running back in the mix still. Perhaps their decisions to return are serving a crucial role in Michigan's “vibrant vibe.”