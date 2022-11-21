Published November 21, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Jim Harbaugh recently called Ohio State football a tough team, per Bill Rabinowitz. The Michigan football head coach’s comments were in reference to last season, when a Michigan coach questioned the Buckeyes’ toughness.

Ohio State had previously dominated Michigan prior to the Wolverines’ massive victory against the Buckeyes last season. The rivals are set to square off on Saturday in what projects to be a thrilling rematch in Ohio.

Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines were able to maintain their undefeated record last week, narrowly defeating Illinois 19-17. Heisman candidate running back Blake Corum was forced to leave the game early due to injury, but was fortunately able to return for Michigan. The Wolverines are hoping Corum will be ready to roll against Ohio State. Harbaugh said that everything is good from a structural standpoint.

Jim Harbaugh recently issued a challenge to the Wolverines ahead of their clash with the Buckeyes.

“We know it’s our toughest test of the year. I think we’re going to find out we’re made of the right stuff,” Harbaugh said, via Marlee Wierda.

Michigan will need to be at the top of their game against Ohio State. They cannot expect to perform like they did against Illinois and defeat the Buckeyes on the road. Jim Harbaugh certainly understands just how difficult this matchup is going to be for the Wolverines.

With that being said, this is an extremely talented Michigan football team. They are not going to back down and will have confidence given their 2021 win over the Buckeyes.