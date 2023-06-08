Michigan football got a key scheduling update on Thursday when their conference opponents were released for 2024 and 2025 in the new look Big Ten.

The Wolverines are facing a gauntlet in 2024 with a collection of matchups against new members USC and UCLA. The two Southern California powerhouses officially join the Big Ten to kick off the 2024 season, and they are certainly a force to be reckoned with. Both teams will be looking to bring their proud football traditions to the Big Ten and deliver some must-watch midseason matchups.

The conference's new “Flex Protect Plus” scheduling model gives schools two-play opponents that are both a home and away in 2024 and 2025. It also provides some protected opponents that will be played annually through 2025 and beyond.

For the maize and blue, their two-play home and away series is with the Maryland Terrapins for the next two years, and their annually protected opponents are Michigan State and Ohio State. Most of the protected opponents in the conference schedule were based on long-standing rivalries that the league is looking to continue down the road despite expansion.

While Michigan's dive into the Big Ten will be highly touted, they aren't the only major school that will make the jump. Playing against teams like USC and UCLA every year will allow the Wolverines to face some of the best competition in the country. By 2024, Michigan is looking to still be atop the Big Ten. However, their path to the College Football Playoff is poised to get much more challenging.