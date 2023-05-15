Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Michigan Wolverines will once again enter the season as a popular College Football Playoff pick. Jim Harbaugh spurned the NFL again, and JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum are back to lead a talented offense.

Corum flirted with going to the NFL before deciding to return to Ann Arbor. As it turns out, he revealed that Harbaugh told him to go to the league, per an interview with The 33rd Team.

“I said, ‘Coach [Harbaugh], what would you do’? He said, ‘If I were you, I’d go to the league.'”

Blake Corum was one of the best running backs in college football in 2022, running for 1,463 yards with 18 touchdowns before suffering a knee injury. As a result, he decided to come back to Michigan for one more year even though Harbaugh told him to go to the NFL.

The injury to Corum would’ve kept him out of the NFL Combine and other pre-draft activities, which likely would’ve hurt his draft stock in a big way.

Corum’s return and recovery are a massive key for the Wolverines as they aim to try and get back to the College Football Playoff once again. They lost to TCU in the Semifinal, although they fought hard until the end.

Unfortunately, Corum was not able to suit up for the TCU game, so maybe part of his reason was to get a chance to finish his career in the CFP. Nonetheless, he should enter the 2023 season as one of — if not the top — running backs in the country.