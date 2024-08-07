Los Angeles Chargers head coach and former Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly committed NCAA violations during the Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal. While there is no evidence that Harbaugh had any knowledge of the sign-stealing scheme, he reportedly failed to cooperate with the NCAA during the investigation. ESPN published a story on Sunday summarizing a draft of the Notice Of Allegations (NOA) that the NCAA has for Michigan, and that is what they have for Harbaugh.

A lot of people have differing opinions on the matter, and one person that shared his view on the whole situation is Colin Cowherd. He talked about it during The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Tuesday, and he described the investigation as a ‘witch hunt.'

“This is a witch hunt,” Cowherd said. “There is nothing in this ruling, nothing, that proves Harbaugh knew any of it.”

Colin Cowherd pointed out a lot of issues with the NCAA

Not only did the NOA draft include violations from the sign-stealing investigation, but it also mentioned some that were unrelated. For example, Michigan football coaches violated NCAA rules by helping a recruit get verified on Instagram, and for texting a high school sophomore. Because of other things that are legal by NCAA rules, Colin Cowherd thinks those violations are ridiculous.

“Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and the DB Coach Steve Clinkscale came to the Chargers for Michigan,” Cowherd said. “They're accused – this reads like a Saturday night live comedy skit -they're accused of violations at Michigan. Here's one of them: Clinkscale is accused of helping a recruit get verified on Instagram. That same recruit you could pay a million dollars a year to play out of high school, but this is one of the big ones, that the assistant coach got one of his players verified on Instagram. I mean, is this a witch hunt or not? Another one is allegedly sending text messages to high school sophomores. You mean the same ones Ohio State or Michigan or Clemson or Georgia can pay $600,000 to legally. I mean, you got to be kidding me on this stuff. So you can pay a high school player half a million dollars cash. You can wear shirts ‘we pay players', park lambos [lamborghinis] in front of the recruiting facility. But you can't verify an IG account or send a text.”

Cowherd pointed out a lot of things there that people have issues with. The NCAA isn't liked by a lot of sports fans and people involved with the NCAA athletics, and things like that are why. It's clear that Cowherd is on the side of the Wolverines here.