COVID-19 had massive effects on the lives that most people in college sports go through. It had extended eligibility and other controversies that the NCAA had to traverse. Some effects are still felt to this very day while some have not impacted programs as much as others. The latest issue involving the concerns during the pandemic had to do with Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football program. It was not looking well for the Wolverines up until the latest update arrived.

Coach Jim Harbaugh will be able to coach the Michigan football program in the 2023 season. This was after the NCAA had decided to take other measures to penalize the Wolverines. All of these were because the team had been recruiting during the dead period in the middle of the pandemic. This was highly disallowed due to some advantages that certain teams may get an unfair advantage over others.

Although the matter was settled in private, the NCAA and its board released a public statement addressing the issue. But, the Michigan Football coach's lawyers did not appreciate what was sent to the public. It was posted on Tom Mars' Twitter account with much dismay.

“Pursuant to the NCAA’s internal operating procedures, and under threat of penalties, Michigan, the involved coaches, and their lawyers are prohibited from uttering a word about this ongoing case,” they said about the proper approach to cases under investigation. Although, they were rubbed wrong by the statement that involved a ‘cheeseburger', ” Yet the NCAA can issue a public statement putting its spin on the case?”

Was this one of the least professional moves by the NCAA?