Michigan football recruiting got off to a scorching hot start in the 2024 cycle, and the Wolverines even had the top class in the country at one point. However, things have cooled off a quite a bit recently and Michigan's class is now ranked #6 in the nation. Still very good, but the Wolverines took another big hit on Saturday as four-star EDGE Elias Rudolph flipped his commitment from Michigan football to Miami football.

Back in early July, Elias Rudolph committed to play football for Michigan, but now he has changed his mind and decided that will heading to South Florida for college. The decision makes sense geographically as Rudolph is from Deerfield Beach, FL, which is just outside of Miami, and he currently attends Deerfield Beach High School.

Rudolph is the #292 recruit in the 2024 class according to 247 Sports. He is the #42 EDGE recruit and the #40 recruit in the state of Florida. This was a great pickup for Miami football.

After an abysmal 2022 campaign that featured a loss to Middle Tennessee State, the Hurricanes recruiting has been pretty solid. They have the #16 class in the country and have commits from 20 players, eight four-stars and 12 three-stars. It's a solid class, and it'll also be interesting to see how Miami responds to their down year in the 2023 season.

On-field results will be crucial for both teams this season in terms of recruiting. For Michigan, recruiting has surged after the Wolverines made the last two College Football Playoffs and won the last two Big Ten titles. The Wolverines need to show recruits that they are here to stay. For the Hurricanes, they have to prove that they are able to compete at a high level that top recruits are looking for.

The Rudolph news is unfortunate for Michigan, but at the end of the day, the Wolverines are still doing better than most on the recruiting trail.