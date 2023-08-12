Michigan football fans were under the impression that head coach Jim Harbaugh would not be on the sideline for the Wolverines' first four games due to NCAA violations. Harbaugh got into trouble because he watched recruits workout in a dead period and other minor coaching activities that violated NCAA rules, and supposedly lied to the NCAA about it. The original violations were small, but lying about is where Harbaugh got into trouble. Now, it's looking like Michigan football will have Harbaugh for the entire season after all.

The agreement between Jim Harbaugh and the NCAA on the four game suspension is apparently off, according to a report from Dan Wetzel. The case will now go to the Committee on Infractions and that will likely take place in 2024, so Harbaugh should be able to coach every game this season. There were multiple assistant coaches that were also expected to miss games, and they will be able to join Harbaugh on the sidelines as well.

Michigan is expected to be one of the best teams in college football this season, and the Wolverines first four games are against East Carolina football, UNLV football, Bowling Green football and Rutgers football. Michigan probably would've been just fine without Harbaugh for those games.

With the case going on into 2024, it opens up the possibility for Harbaugh to potentially serve a suspension that season. The Wolverines play Texas football early on in the 2024 season, so that will definitely be something to keep an eye on. Harbaugh also gets a lot of NFL attention every off-season, so he might not even be in Ann Arbor at all after 2023. It will be interesting to see how this story develops.